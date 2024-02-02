Man seriously injured in daylight shooting, Surrey RCMP say

Police are investigating a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., that left a man seriously injured Friday.

Authorities said they responded to a report of gunfire near the busy intersection of Scott Road and 84 Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m.

"Frontline officers attended the scene and located a man who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds," Surrey RCMP said in a news release. "The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries."

The detachment asked drivers to avoid the area due to northbound lane closures on Scott Road and eastbound lane closures on 84 Avenue. It's unclear when the roads will be fully reopened.

Approximately 30 minutes after the shooting, Surrey RCMP also responded to a vehicle fire across the city, near 179 Street and 99A Avenue.

"Further investigation is required to link the two incidents," the detachment said.

The incident followed about 36 hours after another shooting in the city that targeted the home of a Sikh activist, though there's been no indication the shootings are connected.

Authorities said the previous shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, when someone opened fire on a property on 154 Street.

In a statement, Surrey RCMP Sgt. Tammy Lobb said investigators believe that shooting was "an isolated incident," though she could not comment on the motive.

A spokesperson for the group Sikhs For Justice, which advocates for Sikh independence, has since said community members believe the shooting was linked to Indian foreign interference because the homeowner is an associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the gurdwara leader who was gunned down last June.

With files from The Canadian Press