Man reportedly kidnapped in Vancouver; police release video of victim

Vancouver -

Police in Vancouver say they're investigating an alleged kidnapping in the city and have released surveillance video of the victim.

In a news release Monday, the Vancouver Police Department said they believe a 33-year-old man was kidnapped in the early hours of Sept. 24 near Oakridge Centre.

"We believe Jeffrey Lee was abducted by force and taken to an unknown location," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release.

"We don’t know exactly why he was kidnapped, but we know there are people out there who have information, and we’re asking them to come forward now."

In their news release, police said Lee was last seen by his girlfriend on Sept. 23 at about 10 p.m. Officers said he left her apartment in downtown Vancouver "to go gambling in the city's Oakridge neighbourhood." Police think he took a black BMW X5 and parked it near West 41 Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

At about 10:15 p.m., surveillance video from a nearby high rise shows Lee entering the building. He's then seen leaving just before 4 a.m. the next day. Police think Lee was taken while he was walking back to his car.

"The black BMW was located the next day with the driver-side door wide open, and we believe whoever kidnapped Mr. Lee did so as he was getting in his vehicle," Addison said.

"Although we’ve gathered a significant amount of evidence during the past four weeks and feel we are close to solving this case, there are still people with information who need to come forward."

Police said Lee was last seen wearing black shorts, flip-flops and a dark Hugo Boss hoodie. He had a grey shoulder bag with him and at the time of the alleged kidnapping he had short, black hair and facial stubble.

Anyone who saw Lee that night or has relevant information should call Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.