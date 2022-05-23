Man hit by car in Burnaby suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Burnaby Sunday night, according to police.

The Burnaby RCMP say officers "came upon a pedestrian that had been struck" around 11:30 p.m. on Hastings Street near Kensington Avenue.

The driver, police say, remained on the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

"Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is working to determine the circumstances of the crash," says a statement issued Monday.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information or dascam footage is asked to call 604-646-9999.