Man facing multiple charges after string of break-ins in Metro Vancouver

A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including seven counts of breaking and entering, after several reported break-ins in Surrey and Burnaby.

The Surrey RCMP responded to a reported break-in at a home in the 10100 block of 144A Street on Nov. 2, police said in a news release Friday.

The caller told police the thief made off with cash and jewelry.

The Surrey RCMP's property crime unit took over the investigation following reports of similar break-ins in the area, police said.

On Nov. 9, police arrested Gia Duong, 27, who has since been charged with seven counts of breaking and entering, two counts of possession of stolen property, and one count each of robbery, trafficking in stolen property, and unauthorized use of credit card, police said

He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The Surrey RCMP say the stolen jewelry has been returned to its owner but police are still working to find the owners of other items that were recovered.