SPS one week away from taking over Surrey policing

It’s been a long and drawn out process, but we are now a week away from Surrey’s new municipal force formally taking over policing responsibility in that city.

It’s been a transition largely defined by tension.

Mayor Brenda Locke resisting the new force after running on a platform which prominently focused on sticking with the RCMP to provide policing services for the city.

But with the transition already in process, the province pushed the change through, after agreeing to provide $250 million to help with the costs of implementing the new force.

And speaking on CTV Morning Live on Friday, SPS Chief Const. Norm Lipinski insists his department is ready to take command.

“We’ve certainly had the political issues in the past, and we’ve had legal issues in the past,” acknowledged Lipinski. “But now what we have is certainty, and I think that’s very important.”

But for anyone concerned about whether the handover will have any implications for public safety, former solicitor general Kash Heed was quick to downplay that suggestion in a Friday interview with CTV News.

“Well, I hope it doesn’t affect public safety whatsoever, given the fact some people aren’t overly pleased with what is taking place,” Heed said. “I think [officers from both police forces] are professionals, and hopefully at the end of the day they will act as professionals and ensure we have a smooth transition.”

The SPS has hired 446 officers – but needs 785 to fully take over from the RCMP – meaning the Mounties are still expected to have a role to play in Surrey policing for potentially years.