Man drowns in North Vancouver lake

A 26-year-old man drowned in North Vancouver’s Rice Lake Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters got a call around 3:30 p.m. for a water rescue at the lake, District of North Vancouver Asst. Chief Dwayne Derban told CTV News.

Two firefighters went up the trail to the north side of the lake, where they spotted a group of people on a rock 100 metres away from the shore, he said.

According to a witness, the man was under water for about two minutes.

The first responders swam out to the rock, where the drowning victim was receiving chest compressions from a friend and a bystander who swam out to help.

One firefighter then put a floatation device on the victim and swam him back to shore.

BCEHS arrived and started CPR, but after an hour the man was pronounced dead.

