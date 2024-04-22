Man dies in police custody in Chilliwack; IIO called in

A man's death shortly after being taken into RCMP custody in Chilliwack Monday afternoon is being investigated by the province'spolice watchdog.

In a brief statement Monday, Mounties said they were called to Mary Street and Patten Avenue for "a report of fight inside a vehicle" and took a man into custody at the scene.

"Shortly after, he went into medical distress. Medical assistance was provided, but he was pronounced dead at the scene," the RCMP statement continues.

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in and the RCMP deferred all questions to that agency.

The IIO, in a statement, confirmed it has been deployed.

"Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the details of police actions during the arrest and what role, if any, they may have played in the man’s death," it reads.

The IIO investigates any officer-involved incidents that result in death or serious injury, whether or not there are allegations of wrongdoing.