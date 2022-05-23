Man dead after stabbing near South Vancouver nightclub

A 19-year-old man was killed near a nightclub in South Vancouver early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to Southwest Marine Drive near Hudson Street around 3:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about a "fight that broke out on the street between a large group," according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

"Despite life-saving efforts by VPD, BC Ambulance Service and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, the victim was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died," the statement continues.

Const. Tania Visintin says because the incident happened soon after a nearby nightclub closed, there are likely witnesses who have not yet come forward.

"We know there were a lot of people who saw what happened this morning and we need them to call police," she said.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and remains in jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500.