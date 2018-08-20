

CTV Vancouver





The man killed outside a fast food restaurant in Surrey, B.C. Sunday night has been identified as a 48-year-old who was known to police.

Officers found Lakhwinder Singh Bal collapsed in the parking lot of the McDonald's on 96 Avenue and Prince Charles Boulevard while responding to several 911 calls of a fight at around 9 p.m.

Video posted to Twitter shows first responders performing chest compressions on a person lying on the sidewalk.

Bal was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and authorities confirmed Monday morning that he has since died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case, and has asked the public for help determining what Bal was doing in the hours before he was killed.

"We need those who knew Mr. Bal to come forward and assist our investigators piece together a time line of his activities leading up to his death,” Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement.

IHIT said the murder was not a random act, but have not commented on the nature of Bal's injuries.

A forensic investigator could be seen taking pictures of a large pool of blood and what appeared to be bullet holes in the side of a nearby TD Bank on Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith