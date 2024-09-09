Man dead after drowning at Cultus Lake, B.C.

A Metro Vancouver man is dead after an apparent drowning incident at a popular recreational lake in the Fraser Valley.

Mounties were called to the Entrance Bay campground at Cultus Lake on Saturday for reports that a man had entered the water and did not resurface, the Chilliwack RCMP said in a statement Monday.

Witnesses searched the water but were unable to find the man, who police identified as from Langley.

Firefighters, paramedics and search-and-rescue volunteers assisted in the efforts to locate the man but were unsuccessful, according to police.

An RCMP dive team located and recovered the man's body on Sunday, police said.

"The BC Coroners Service attended the scene and confirmed there were no indications of foul play," the statement said. "The man’s next of kin have been notified."

Cpl. Brett Urano thanked bystanders who helped with the search and said the man's family is being supported by victim services.