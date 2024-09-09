VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man dead after drowning at Cultus Lake, B.C.

    Cultus Lake in November 2021. (Cultus Lake Park/Facebook) Cultus Lake in November 2021. (Cultus Lake Park/Facebook)
    Share

    A Metro Vancouver man is dead after an apparent drowning incident at a popular recreational lake in the Fraser Valley.

    Mounties were called to the Entrance Bay campground at Cultus Lake on Saturday for reports that a man had entered the water and did not resurface, the Chilliwack RCMP said in a statement Monday.

    Witnesses searched the water but were unable to find the man, who police identified as from Langley.

    Firefighters, paramedics and search-and-rescue volunteers assisted in the efforts to locate the man but were unsuccessful, according to police.

    An RCMP dive team located and recovered the man's body on Sunday, police said.

    "The BC Coroners Service attended the scene and confirmed there were no indications of foul play," the statement said. "The man’s next of kin have been notified."

    Cpl. Brett Urano thanked bystanders who helped with the search and said the man's family is being supported by victim services.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The iPhone 16, new AirPods and other highlights from Apple's product showcase

    Apple squarely shifted its focus toward artificial intelligence with the unveiling of its hotly anticipated iPhone 16 along with a slew of new features coming with the next update to the device’s operating system. While the new phone lineup headlined Monday's showcase, the tech giant also shared updates to its smartwatch and AirPod lineups.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News