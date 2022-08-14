Man charged in caught-on-camera assault of woman on Vancouver bus

A man has been charged in a shocking, unprovoked assault on a woman riding a Vancouver bus that was caught on camera back in June.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have confirmed Sunday that Shakwan Kelly is facing one count of assault. Court records show the charge was laid on Friday12. Kelly's next court appearance is set for Tuesday.

In July, police released surveillance footage in an attempt to advance their investigation. At the time, they said the 43-year-old victim was punched repeatedly in the head and face.

She boarded a northbound Main Street bus at about 7:30 p.m. on June 20 when a man she didn't know boarded at Marine Drive and sat a few seats away from her.

Not long after the bus left, police said, the man allegedly approached the woman and stood a few inches from her, shook his fist in the air and threatened to punch her. The woman talked to the bus driver to make him aware of the situation.

Video of the encounter shows that, when the bus stopped, the man approached the victim while she was talking to the driver. That's when he allegedly punched her several times, causing her to fall down.

"Even for myself, I've seen thousands of videos, and it is quite shocking to watch. Luckily the victim didn't sustain any serious physical injuries, but as you can imagine, an incident like this can be quite traumatizing," Const. Amanda Steed told CTV News Vancouver, when the footage was released, adding the attack was "completely unprovoked and random."