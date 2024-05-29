Man charged after multiple 'indecent acts' outside New Westminster home: police

A man has been charged with multiple offences including exposure to a person under the age of 16 after several indecent acts were reported in New Westminster.

In a news release Wednesday, the New Westminster Police Department said it received "numerous reports" about a man "committing indecent acts outside a home" on Kelly Street near Braid Street.

"Reports were made to police after the suspect was seen on different occasions masturbating while peering into the residence," the NWPD's statement said.

On May 22, 51-year-old Anup Narayan, who is from Surrey, was arrested by police.

Since his arrest, Narayan has been charged with three counts of an indecent act, a count of exposure to a person under the age of 16, and one count of criminal harassment. He was released from custody with conditions for an upcoming court appearance, police said.

"This was a very disturbing series of events that negatively impacted members of our community," said Deputy Chief Const. Paul Hyland in the statement. "I am grateful to the public who provided valuable evidence and to the investigators who worked diligently on this file to get it to the charge approved stage."

In issuing their statement, police called for additional victims to come forward, saying they believe there are others throughout the Lower Mainland.

"It is important to know, if you have been a victim of an indecent act, you will be heard, and we will ensure you are offered resources and ongoing support," Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the NWPD's news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NWPD at 604-525-5411.