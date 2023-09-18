Man charged after alleged home invasion, hit-and-run crashes in Surrey and Delta

Charges have been approved against a man who allegedly crashed into multiple cars while fleeing the scene of a violent home invasion Saturday night, sending three people to hospital – one with life-threatening injuries.

The Surrey RCMP, in a statement Monday, said they are still trying to put together a complete timeline of what unfolded over a span of roughly 45 minutes before the suspect was arrested.

Around 10:38 p.m., police were called to a home in the 10400 block of 152 Avenue for reports that a man broke in and assaulted "persons" inside, a news release says, not indicating how many victims there were.

"The suspect and victims were known to each other," the statement from the detachment continues.

"Frontline officers attended the residence and made patrols for the vehicle in the area. While on scene, the suspect vehicle returned and collided with multiple parked vehicles prior to fleeing."

About 20 minutes later, police in neighbouring Delta received reports of multiple crashes along Ladner Trunk Road.

"One vehicle flipped as a result of the collision and the three occupants were transported to hospital, one with serious life-threatening injuries," according to the Surrey RCMP.

At 11 p.m., Mounties in Surrey received a report of a vehicle fire on the 8200 block of 128 Street.

"Police quickly arrived on scene and located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. The driver had fled the vehicle on foot and was arrested by police a short distance away," the statement from police says.

Harinder Singh Sihota, 38, has been charged with break and enter, three counts of assault, failure to stop, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

The RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the case and is asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam video to call 604-599-0502.