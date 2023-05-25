Man caught on camera lighting fire at Richmond, B.C., home
Mounties in Richmond have released video of an arson that occurred in the city roughly two months ago.
In the video, a suspect can be seen pouring out a flammable liquid on the doorstep of a home on Bryson Place. He looks directly at the camera for a moment, before lighting the liquid on fire and running away.
According to Richmond RCMP, the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on March 27 in the street's 4100 block, which is near the intersection of No. 4 and Cambie roads.
Police said in a statement Thursday that a 23-year-old man who was inside the home at the time told them he didn't know the suspect.
The resident was able to extinguish the fire, which caused "relatively minor damage," police said.
Police described the suspect as a middle-aged Asian man wearing a dark-coloured surgical face mask, glasses, a baseball cap with a rectangular logo and a long-sleeved, hooded, puffy jacket with an inscription on the upper left chest.
The suspect may be associated with a dark-coloured compact sedan, possibly a Hyundai or a Toyota Corolla, according to RCMP.
The detachment's General Investigation Section is investigating, and is asking the public for help identifying the suspect.
Anyone with information can call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2023-9289, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.
