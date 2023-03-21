Man brandished hunting knife at White Rock coffee shop, RCMP say

The White Rock RCMP detachment is seen in this photo from the BC RCMP website. The White Rock RCMP detachment is seen in this photo from the BC RCMP website.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener