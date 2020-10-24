VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police arrested a man after a suspicious fire outside Vancouver City Hall Saturday afternoon.

Police told CTV News Vancouver they were called to the north upper parking lot at city hall around 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a minivan fully engulfed in flames, police said.

The fire sent black smoke billowing from the area, which was visible from downtown and elsewhere around the city.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service put out the blaze and police officers took one man into custody.