VANCOUVER -- One person has been arrested in connection to a third-alarm fire that damaged several businesses and shut down intersections in Vancouver Thursday morning.

Crews from multiple stations were called in at about 10:30 a.m. to battle the blaze near Main Street and Broadway. Firefighters were seen at both sides of the buildings, while smoke could be seen pouring out from multiple businesses.

The intersection was closed in all directions and some buses including the 3, 8, 9, 19 and 99 were all rerouted.

Later in the morning, Kingsway was also closed between 7th Avenue and Broadway, the City of Vancouver said.

And Main was closed between 7th and 10th avenues.

Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said one person was arrested for arson.

"Our robbery, assault and arson unit is engaged," she said, adding that the investigation is still ongoing.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, Vancouver Fire Rescue's Capt. Jonathan Gormick said no injuries had been reported, but crews hadn't been able to get inside the buildings by that point.

At least one business has sustained "heavy damage" Gormick said, with neighbouring businesses expected to at least have some smoke damage.