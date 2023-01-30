Man arrested after smashing bank windows with an axe, Kelowna RCMP say

A man as been arrested after smashing windows with an axe and uttering threats at a Kelowna bank Monday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the area of Ellis Street and Lawrence Avenue around 7:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP said in a statement.

"This was unprovoked and the male was unknown to witnesses," says a news release from the detachment.

When police arrived the man had left the scene and the Emergency Response Team was called in to help identify and track the suspect. Witnesses had noted the licence plate of the man's car which led officers to a vehicle parked on a dead-end street, Mounties said. The man's car was boxed in and he was arrested with the assistance of a police dog. He was then transported to jail.

“These type of unprovoked attacks on our local businesses are concerning to the RCMP,” said spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera in the statement.

“Officers will continue this investigation in order to understand why he carried out this attack on the bank and then fled.”

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police, as well as anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident, are urged to call 250-762-3300.