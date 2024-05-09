Man arrested after senior pepper sprayed during Facebook Marketplace sale: North Vancouver RCMP

More than a year after a senior was pepper sprayed in North Vancouver during an attempted Facebook Marketplace sale, police say they've arrested a suspect.

Mounties shared the update Thursday morning, saying the suspect was arrested after investigators conducted a search warrant at a Vancouver home on May 3. The man, who wasn't identified by police, has been released and has a court appearance scheduled for July 10.

The man was identified as a suspect in an incident that unfolded on Jan. 24, 2023. Police said on that day a senior woman, who was trying to sell her phone on Facebook Marketplace, arranged to meet a prospective buyer at Victoria Park.

During the exchange she was pepper sprayed, police said. The suspect also tried to grab the phone but was unsuccessful and ran from the park.

"This was a traumatic incident for the victim," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in Thursday's statement. "Investigators worked diligently to gather evidence through conventional and non-conventional means in effort to bring the investigation to the stage its at today."

Police reminded the public there is a "safe zone" at the North Vancouver detachment where people can arrange to meet in-person to complete transactions arranged online. The detachment is located 147 E 14th St.