North Vancouver senior pepper-sprayed during Facebook Marketplace meet-up, police say

The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser. (File photo) The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser. (File photo)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Still no answers on yearslong bread price-fixing scandal: law professor

More than five years since Canada’s Competition Bureau began an investigation into an alleged bread-price fixing scheme, no conclusions have been drawn nor charges laid. As the watchdog is now probing whether grocery stores are profiting from inflation, one expert says the effectiveness of its tools are in question.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener