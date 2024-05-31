Ex-husband charged with murder in death of Lumby, B.C., woman

The ex-husband of Tatjana Stefanski – the woman whose disappearance and death set the small town of Lumby, B.C., on edge last month – has been charged with her murder.

Vitali Stefanski was charged with second-degree murder on Friday, the B.C. RCMP said in a late-afternoon news release.

Tatjana was last seen alive on April 13, when she was reported to have been seen getting into her ex-husband's vehicle.

Her body was found in a rural area the following day, and "a man believed to be involved in her death was arrested," police said.

That man was released from custody with conditions, and the B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been working to gather evidence to support a murder charge ever since, police said Friday.

"Although this investigation to date has had its many challenges, the recent charges brought against Mr. Stefanski are the result of the tireless investigative work done by the members of the SED MCU and Vernon RCMP detachment," said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, the officer in charge of the major crime unit, in the release.

Police said Vitali has been arrested and is now in custody pending his next court appearance.

Family in hiding

In the more than six weeks since Tatjana's death, her partner and two children have been in hiding, fearing for their safety with a murder suspect still at large.

Tatjana's partner Jason Gaudreault declined an on-camera interview with CTV News last week, citing the emotions of receiving Tatjana's ashes that day.

"We haven't been able to grieve yet, not fully," Gaudreault said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

"We're scared for our lives. Nobody should have to live like this."

Tatjana's killing set the small town of about 2,000 on edge, according to resident Tawnya Ferris.

Ferris, who owns Okanagan Outpost, has been selling merchandise, including T-shirts and decals that read "Justice for Tatjana." All proceeds go to support Stefanski’s family.

“Lumby, being a small town, people rally together. Support each other,” said Ferris.

“This kind of thing just doesn’t happen around here,” said Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton.

Acton told CTV News he’s frustrated with how police dealt with protecting Gaudreault and the children.

“There’s something really lacking in our system when a stepfather has to harbour children himself for their safety,” said Acton. “It’s just unacceptable in today’s day and age. We should be doing something for the family. It’s not like it happens every day and it’s a huge expense to the taxpayer to step up and help someone like this. So, it’s pretty frustrating.”

Acton said he personally reached out to Lumby RCMP to help keep the family safe.

IIO investigating

Last week, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. announced it was investigating "what, if any, role police action or inaction may have played" in Tatjana's death.

The office is tasked with investigating all police-related incidents in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

In its announcement, the IIO revealed that police had been called in December 2023 regarding "concern for the safety of a woman," who was later found dead on April 14.

"Given the complexity of all investigations into this matter, no further information will be provided at this time," the IIO said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk and Kevin Charach, and The Canadian Press