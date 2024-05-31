14 arrested at pro-Palestinian protest that blocked trains and traffic in East Vancouver: VPD

Vancouver police say they arrested 14 people for blocking traffic and railroad tracks in East Vancouver Friday.

Police said they started receiving calls about the protest just after 11 a.m., with one caller reporting approximately 100 protesters blocking the intersection of Kaslo Street and Grandview Highway.

Images and video posted on social media show a line of police officers standing in front of a group of protesters flying a Palestinian flag. In one video, an officer can be heard using a loudspeaker to tell the protesters they have three minutes to disperse.

In a news release, police said the protesters "refused multiple requests" to move.

"Some members in the group became hostile with police," the Vancouver Police Department said in the statement.

The VPD said the 14 arrests were made for "mischief and obstruction" around 2:30 p.m. Investigators will be recommending charges to Crown counsel, police said.

"Unlawful protests that block vital infrastructure put people's safety at risk," said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.

"Our officers worked quickly, with help from CN Police and Metro Vancouver Transit Police, to prevent a prolonged blockade on the train tracks and to keep traffic moving."