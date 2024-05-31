Robber broke into elderly woman's house before later deadly home invasion

It was a deadly 2021 home invasion that shocked a community.

A man who posed as a police officer to get into an elderly woman's home is being sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

In court Friday, it was revealed that the robbery that led to the death of 78-year-old Usha Singh wasn’t the first time Pascal Bouthillette was inside the victim’s home.

Bouthillette and an accomplice, Sandy Jack Parisian, broke into the senior’s home on Jan. 31, 2021.

During that break-in, Bouthillette attacked Singh and left her bloody and bruised on her bathroom floor.

But the court heard it was actually the second time Bouthillette had robbed Singh in a matter of days.

Home security video from Jan. 26, 2021 shows Bouthillette by himself entering Singh’s home through an open back door and rummaging around. He stole a bedside dresser and everything inside.

Police were called and investigated the Jan. 26 break in.

But just four days later, on Jan. 31, Bouthillette and his accomplice returned, dressed in police jackets.

An agreed statement of facts reads “Mr. Bouthillette knew that it was likely that the residence would be occupied when they arrived shortly before 6 a.m.”

He and his accomplice came prepared with “zap straps”, also known as zip ties, to restrain Singh if necessary.

It turns out Singh was home.

The agreed statement of facts said she became agitated when she realized she was being robbed, and Bouthillette tried to restrain her with the zap straps, leading to an altercation.

Bouthillette, then 41, repeatedly struck the 78-year-old with his hand and fist, hitting her head, neck, and face.

He left her on the bathroom floor, closed the door, and continued to rob her. He didn’t try to get her medical attention.

Singh sustained a number of injuries, including a brain bleed and blood in her ears. Some teeth were knocked out, and she had a neck fracture.

The 78-year-old died in hospital days after the attack.

“(Bouthillette) did not intend to kill her or to cause bodily harm he knew was likely to kill her,” reads the agreed statement of facts.

The judge heard about Bouthillette's life, which included drug use and physical and sexual abuse from a young age.

Bouthillette has a lengthy criminal record, including six convictions for breaking and entering.

He had been on probation for a couple of months when the two robberies happened.

In court, Bouthillette spoke to the judge about how much he regrets what he did.

“I have nightmares about what happened,” he said, adding he never wanted to seriously hurt the senior.

“I am deeply sorry,” he told the court. “I wish I could turn back time, but sadly I can't. I will always regret what I did.”

Both the Crown and defense are asking for a 12-year sentence with credit for time already served.

Bouthillette is expected to be sentenced on June 12, 2024.