VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mounties respond after shots fired in Maple Ridge, B.C.

    Police respond to a shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., on May 31, 2024. (CTV News) Police respond to a shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C., on May 31, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    Gunshots drew a significant police response to the Metro Vancouver suburb of Maple Ridge early Friday evening.

    In a social media post shortly after 6:15 p.m., the Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were "responding to a shots-fired situation unfolding in the area of Lougheed Highway and 222 Street."

    It is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting or whether it was a targeted incident.

    Investigators urged the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes through the city as police continue to investigate.

    "If you are aware of any suspicious activity or have dashcam footage in the area, please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251," the RCMP detachment said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News