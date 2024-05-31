Mounties respond after shots fired in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Gunshots drew a significant police response to the Metro Vancouver suburb of Maple Ridge early Friday evening.

In a social media post shortly after 6:15 p.m., the Ridge Meadows RCMP said officers were "responding to a shots-fired situation unfolding in the area of Lougheed Highway and 222 Street."

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting or whether it was a targeted incident.

Investigators urged the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes through the city as police continue to investigate.

"If you are aware of any suspicious activity or have dashcam footage in the area, please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251," the RCMP detachment said.