    • Man arrested after police seize guns, detonate homemade explosives in Port Alberni, B.C.

    The RCMP bomb disposal unit arrived Wednesday and detonated the homemade explosives at the Port Alberni, B.C., property, police said. (RCMP) The RCMP bomb disposal unit arrived Wednesday and detonated the homemade explosives at the Port Alberni, B.C., property, police said. (RCMP)
    Mounties from the RCMP's bomb disposal unit completed a controlled detonation at a home on Vancouver Island on Wednesday after a 911 call two days earlier led to the discovery of homemade explosives and the chemicals used to make them.

    Port Alberni RCMP patrol officers were called to the home on Burde Street, between 4th and 5th avenues, on Monday.

    Officers entered the residence to complete a wellness check, where they found several prohibited and restricted guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition, the Mounties said in a news release.

    Investigators returned to the home with a search warrant the following day, seizing the weapons and alerting the explosive disposal unit (EDU) on the Lower Mainland.

    The unit arrived shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and detonated the homemade explosives at the property, police said.

    "Some of the items officers located in the residence were too unstable to be safely moved to another location," RCMP Const. Richard Johns said in the release. "EDU made the decision that the safest option was to complete the controlled detonation at the residence."

    Joseph Walczak, 48, was arrested and has been charged with failing to comply with a release order and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, police said, adding that further charges are expected in the days to come.

    Walczak was held in police custody pending a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

    The RCMP says investigators do not believe there is any risk to the public following the incident.

