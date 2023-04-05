Man accused of murdering B.C. teen Marrisa Shen to stand trial

After nearly six years of waiting, the family of a murdered 13-year-old Burnaby girl may finally be one step closer to justice.

On Wednesday, the man accused of killing Marrisa Shen will finally stand trial.

The teen’s brutal death has gripped many in Metro Vancouver and the court proceedings are expected to be very complex—with the trial scheduled to last three months.

The jury will hear details of a controversial DNA dragnet that police say led them to her suspected killer, Ibrahim Ali.

Depending on the results of this trial, the contemporary investigative tool could be used by Integrated Homicide Investigation Team more in the future.

“I hope through this trial we, as sort of like the general public, will have a better idea of why things were slowed down and what the Crown's case really looks like,” said Graeme Duffy, co-host of the True North Crime Podcast.

Shen was last seen alive in July 2017.

Surveillance video captured her at a Burnaby Tim Hortons just hours before her body was found in nearby Central Park.

Ali was charged with first degree murder back in September 2018.

He was 28 years old at the time of Shen's death and has no previous criminal record.

Police say Ali is a Syrian national who arrived in Canada just a few months before the killing.

Investigators have not revealed what evidence put him on their radar.

However, DNA will likely be a key component.

In the months following Shen’s murder, homicide investigators took the unusual step of asking hundreds of men of Middle Eastern descent to voluntarily submit their DNA.

“This is a very very sad case and I think justice ought to have been done early on this case. It's been delayed for several years, it's been delayed several times,” said former B.C. solicitor general Kash Heed.

IHIT has described Shen’s murder investigation as its largest to date.

The RCMP initially had 2,000 persons of interest, but said Ali did not become a suspect until two weeks before his arrest.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Shannon Patterson, Lisa Steacy, and Ben Nesbit