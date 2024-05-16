B.C. nurse suspended for 'significant' privacy breaches

A nurse in Metro Vancouver has been suspended for two weeks and ordered to take remedial education after she accessed the personal health records of several people for no work-related purpose.

According to the summary of a consent agreement published this week, nurse Nadia Ali of Burnaby accessed the records of "a significant number of patients through the health authority's computer system unrelated to her assigned patients and without a work-related purpose" between May and August of last year.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives convened an inquiry panel into the privacy breaches and approved the agreement between the nurse and the regulator on Monday.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ali's nursing registration is suspended for two weeks and she will receive a reprimand for breaching patient privacy and confidentiality.

The nurse has been instructed to take remedial education in privacy and confidentiality, and undergo a regulatory practice consultation.

"The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public," the college wrote in a notice announcing the agreement.