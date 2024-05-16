May long weekend in Vancouver: 5 events to check out

From the opening of Playland for its summer season to a free two-day comics festival, there's lots to do in Vancouver this Victoria Day long weekend. Here are some options.

VanCAF 2024

Now in its 12th year, the Vancouver Comic Arts Festival is a free, "two-day celebration of comics and graphic novels and their creators," according to organizers.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Roundhouse Community Centre in Yaletown, and features an exhibition hall with hundreds of vendors, as well as readings, panels and workshops.

More information, including a list of participating creators and schedules of events and signings can be found on the VanCAF website.

Classic British cars at VanDusen

The Great Lawn at VanDusen Botanical Garden will be transformed into a showcase for British automobiles Saturday.

The 37th annual All-British Field Meet will showcase nearly 500 cars in 62 different classes, along with live entertainment, food trucks, vendor booths and high tea.

Tickets can be purchased online and include admission to the garden, according to organizers.

'A Case for the Existence of God'

Pacific Theatre's production of "A Case for the Existence of God" by Samuel D. Hunter opens Thursday night and continues through June 9.

The play tells the story of two young fathers – a mortgage broker and a man trying to buy a piece of land – who meet to discuss a loan and end up on "a shared quest for meaning and belonging."

More information about the production, including details on tickets and showtimes, can be found on the Pacific Theatre website.

Bicycle Film Festival

The 24th annual Bicycle Film Festival Vancouver will be held at the Rio Theatre on Broadway Saturday evening.

Presented by the cycling advocacy organization HUB, BFF Vancouver features two short film programs, "Adventure Shorts," which screens at 6 p.m., and "Urban Bike Shorts," which screens at 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, and more information about the featured films can be found on the HUB website.

Playland opens for the season

Playland's first operating days of the year are Saturday and Sunday. The amusement park at the PNE will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on "select days" in May and June before switching to a Wednesday-to-Sunday schedule in July and August.

More information about Playland tickets, attractions and special events can be found on the PNE website.