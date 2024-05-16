Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police searching for tire-slashing suspect

Police in Abbotsford are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly slashed a car tire after a confrontation with the driver earlier this week.

On Monday around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of King Road and King Connector, a man riding a scooter "cut off a vehicle," according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

"The male became confrontational and caused damage by slashing one of the car’s tires," the statement continues.

Spokesperson Const. Art Stele confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was not harmed but that the file is being investigated as an assault with a weapon because of the suspect's "behavior and actions during the confrontation and tire slashing."

The suspect left the scene on his scooter, travelling west on King Road. In the days since, a man matching the description has been seen in and around the campus of the University of the Fraser Valley.

"It is undetermined if the suspect is associated to the university," the department says, adding that the police presence in the area has been "bolstered" in response.

Anyone who sees the man is advised not to approach him but instead to call 911. Anyone with information is urged at call police at 604-859-5225.