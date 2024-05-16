'More aggressive': Tocchet shifts lineups as Canucks get ready to take on Oilers in Vancouver

As the Canucks prepare to take on the Oilers for Game 5, Vancouver head coach Rick Tocchet is making changes to the team's lineup.

After expressing disappointment in some players after a 3-2 loss in Edmonton Tuesday, Tocchet said his top line "will have different looks" Thursday night.

"Puck possession and forecheck is something we have talked about where we have to improve on," Tocchet said while speaking to media Thursday. "There are plays there to be made, we're not making them and I think we've got to be a little more aggressive sometimes when have those plays."

Nils Hoglander is expected to play on a line with Elias Lindholm and Elias Pettersson, while Phillip Di Giusseppe and Vasily Podkolzin will skate alongside centre Nils Aman.

After Tuesday night's game, Tocchet criticized Pettersson – who has only scored once so far during the playoffs – for not being more dynamic. But the coach explained some of Thursday's lineup changes are to support the star-centre, who is expected to play right wing for Game 5.

"We were watching video today, he's energized," Tocchet said. "That's my job, I've got to help the kid out too. It's not all on him, I've got to get him going with line mates or different approaches.”

The best-of-seven series is tied at 2-2 with Game 6 set for Saturday in Edmonton.

With files from The Canadian Press