2 dump truck crashes in 3 days at notorious New Westminster intersection

For the second time in three days, a crash involving a dump truck shut down a busy intersection in New Westminster Thursday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Columbia and Holmes streets.

Images from the scene show a white sedan with significant damage to its front end and a dump truck on its side against a utility pole.

New Westminster police said the incident had caused "numerous road closures" and asked the public to avoid the area.

The crash occurred in the same location where another dump truck collided with a passenger vehicle on Tuesday.

That incident sent one person to hospital and snarled traffic in the area. It also knocked down electrical wires, according to police.

The intersection is located on a steep hill and has a history of crashes involving industrial vehicles, including a fatal collision involving a cement truck in 2011.