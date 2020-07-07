VANCOUVER -- A major police presence shut down a part of an East Vancouver neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Vancouver police were called to East 11th Avenue near Commercial Drive shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Officers appeared to focus on a home just east of the SkyTrain tracks.

Vancouver Police Department cruisers blocked off all routes to the area, including the alleys.

Two ambulances also arrived on scene, but left without urgency, driving away with no lights or sirens on.

The Forensic Investigation Unit was called in a few hours later.

A team of examiners in full-body white suits could be seen going in and out of the home.

Officers also went door-to-door looking for potential witnesses.

CTV News has reached out to VPD for more information.