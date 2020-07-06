VANCOUVER -- Multiple people were assaulted, threatened and nearly robbed in a Vancouver park Sunday, local police say, leading to one man being arrested and charged.

Police say they were sent to Queen Elizabeth Park – near Cambie Street and West 30th Avenue – after getting multiple calls that a man had assaulted, threatened and tried to rob several victims.

The attacks appeared to be random and the victims varied in age.

A man was taken into custody and transported to hospital. He has since been charged with one count of robbery, one count of assault causing bodily harm, one count of uttering threats and four counts of assault.

While he's still in hospital now, he will be taken back into police custody after being released. He has not been publicly identified.

"We thank the public for calling 911 so quickly and we're grateful that the victims were not seriously hurt," said Sgt. Aaron Roed in a news release.

"Police have not been able to speak to the suspect to determine motive, if any, or to identify him, as he was sedated by medical staff at the hospital due to his aggression."

None of the victims required hospital treatment.