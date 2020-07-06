VANCOUVER -- A man has been charged following a fatal stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside last week.

Vancouver police say a man was arrested and charged after the stabbing, which occurred the morning of Canada Day on East Hastings Street at Hawks Avenue.

Officers were called to the area at around 10:30 a.m. for reports that a man had been stabbed. Daniel Haydon, a 49-year-old Vancouver resident, was rushed to hospital, but died of his injuries Friday.

Police say a 52-year-old man, who also lives in Vancouver, was identified as a suspect and arrested late last week.

Luis Maulen has since been charged with second-degree murder in the city's fifth homicide this year.