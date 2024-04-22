'Major delays' expected after semi crash on Highway 99 in Delta

Drivers are being warned to expect "major delays" on Highway 99 through Delta, B.C., following a semi crash Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the semi rolled into the centre median while travelling southbound near Highway 91 sometime before 3:30 p.m.

The Delta Police Department said members were dispatched to help B.C. Highway Patrol respond to the collision.

Both the left and right southbound lanes were blocked off following the accident, according to DriveBC. Authorities recommended that commuters plan an alternative route to avoid congestion.