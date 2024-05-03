Magnitude 4.8 earthquake recorded west of Vancouver Island

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was reported west of Vancouver Island Thursday evening.

Earthquakes Canada reported the seismic event just after 8 p.m., adding it happened 206 kilometres southwest of Port Alice.

Just one person submitted a report to the federal agency saying they felt the earthquake, adding the intensity of the shaking was "weak." Earthquakes Canada said there were no reports of damage and none would be expected, based on the strength and location.

An earthquake recorded last week was felt by several people, however. On April 23, Earthquakes Canada recorded a 4.2-magnitude tremor 45 kilometres outside of McBride, a town near the border of Alberta.

Fourteen reports were sent by people saying they felt the earthquake. Eleven classified the intensity of the shaking as "weak," while three others said it was "light."