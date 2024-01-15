Low-temperature records broken in B.C. for 4th day in a row Sunday

Six communities in B.C. experienced their coldest Jan. 14 on record Sunday, as frigid temperatures continued to grip much of the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It was the fourth day in a row daily minimum temperature records fell in the province, thanks to a mass of Arctic air lingering over much of Western Canada.

The coldest record-breaking temperature in B.C. on Sunday was recorded in the Yoho National Park area, where the mercury dropped down to -39.3 C.

And the longest-standing record that fell was in Creston, where it was the chilliest Jan. 14 in 74 years. Temperatures in Creston reached -22.7 C on Sunday, beating its 1950 record by one degree.

On Saturday, 17 communities shattered cold records. On Friday, ECCC released a list containing two types of records—lowest maximum temperature and lowest minimum temperature on that date. In total, 56 records fell Friday. And on Thursday, two stations set records.

Sunday was the third day in a row Osoyoos, Sechelt, Squamish and West Vancouver broke daily temperature records.

The full list of records for Jan. 14 follows below:

• Creston area: Preliminary new record of -22.7 C, old record of -21.7 C set in 1950

• Osoyoos area: Preliminary new record of -18.8 C, old record of -18.3 C set in 2017

• Sechelt area: Preliminary new record of -7.5 C, old record of -6.7 C set in 1971

• Squamish area: Preliminary new record of -12.3 C, old record of -9.7 C set in 2007

• West Vancouver area: Preliminary new record of -8.5 C, old record of -8.3 C set in 2005

• Yoho National Park area: Preliminary new record of -39.3 C, old record of -38.9 C set in 1972

Environment and Climate Change Canada says its temperature records are “derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record.” The weather agency also notes that the list may contain preliminary or unofficial information and doesn’t constitute a final report.

The deep freeze is however beginning to thaw in much of the province Monday. Extreme cold and Arctic outflow warnings have been replaced by snowfall warnings in northern B.C., calling for a range of 10 to 20 centimetres of accumulation between Monday night and Tuesday night.

The only remaining extreme cold warning is in effect in southeastern B.C., which says overnight temperatures will dip to around -30 C before moderating on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a special weather statement has been issued covering most of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Cost, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the southern Interior calling for snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather agency says Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria and the Malahat Highway could be in for a “messy mix” of freezing rain and snow overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning—a reminder for commuters to drive to the conditions.