VANCOUVER -- The City of Burnaby is mourning the loss of a man who played an integral role in the community over the past several years.

Known as Mr. Burnaby, Coun. Paul McDonell died Sunday at the age of 81. McDonell was first elected in 2008 and was serving his fourth term.

This is the local government's second loss over the past few weeks, after McDonell's colleague Coun. Nick Volkow lost his battle with cancer June 20.

Fellow Burnaby city councillors have been sharing their condolences on social media.

Coun. Sav Dhaliwal tweeted that McDonell will be remembered as a lifelong public servant and passionate community builder.

With deep sadness we at the @CityofBurnaby are mourning the passing of Councillor Paul McDonell who was currently serving his fourth consecutive term. Paul, fondly known as Mr. Burnaby, was a lifelong public servant & passionate community builder.



RIP Councillor Paul McDonell. — Sav Dhaliwal (@BurnabySav) July 13, 2020

McDonell previously worked for the Vancouver Fire Department for 35 years and retired in 1997, as a deputy chief.