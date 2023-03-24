Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient B.C. landslides, at cost of about $1B

An uneven stretch of Highway 97 South just before the Cottonwood River near Quesnel, B.C., is shown on Thursday, March 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle An uneven stretch of Highway 97 South just before the Cottonwood River near Quesnel, B.C., is shown on Thursday, March 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec

Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener