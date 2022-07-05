Local state of emergency: Drivers warned of 'dangerous conditions' due to flooding in Penticton, B.C.

A city in British Columbia's Interior is under a state of local emergency following several reports of flash flooding, and there's more rain in the forecast for the region.

The City of Penticton declared the state Monday, which grants extra powers to authorities when needed for flood response.

The city said several residents reported flooding following a heavy and sudden downpour.

On Tuesday, the city said its emergency operations centre (EOC) was shifting its focus to recovery and support for those impacted.

Anyone with concerns about flooding or property damage is asked to call 250-490-2307, extension 7, to receive what the city calls a "rapid damage assessment." These are being provided by eight fire department crews in the community.

Members of those crews will assess whether the caller's home is safe to occupy.

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the EOC had received 86 calls reporting flood damage, all of which had been assessed by firefighters. The properties will be revisited by the city's rapid assessment response team as well, to confirm the conditions.

The number listed above can also be used for support for affected residents. Those residents looking for more information can get answers online as well.

A dedicated webpage answers questions like "What do I do when I return home," "When do I contact insurance," and "How do I clean my home after a flood?"

An emergency support services reception centre has been set up at 199 Ellis St. for those who've had to evacuate. Evacuees are asked to register with the centre.

As of Tuesday's update only 16 people had been supported by the centre. Those told to evacuate Monday are asked to call the centre at 1-833-498-3770.

Residents of the area are told to "exercise extreme caution" near fast-flowing creeks, and be aware that mud- and landslides are possible.

Driving conditions are dangerous in the city due to pooling water and debris on the road, as well as potential slides.

While the state of emergency is in place, emergency crews are permitted to enter private homes and buildings if needed.