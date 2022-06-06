'Living in hell,' family of homicide victim says after man identified as husband released without charges
A man arrested at the home of a Metro Vancouver homicide victim Friday has been released without charges.
Video circulating on social media showed a man being handcuffed outside Trina Hunt's Port Moody home. That man has since been released, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Monday.
IHIT has not released the man's identity, as he has not been charged, but family spokesperson Stephanie Ibbott confirmed to CTV News that the man in the video is Trina’s husband, Iian Hunt.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it would not confirm the man’s identity on Friday, as no charges had been approved.
“I spent the weekend nervous about not getting my hopes up, but nervous about what the charges would be and fearing the worst outcome that I thought, which would have been just a manslaughter charge,” said Ibbott.
“Never, ever, for a moment did I think that there would be no charges. I’m so gutted, just devastated beyond explanation,” she said.
Ibbott is married to one of Trina’s cousins.
“We're just living in basically hell,” she said of how the family's felt since Trina's disappearance.
“You just get used to living like this. Just treading water in a storm. And on Friday, we thought that somebody gave us life jackets and today it feels like our heads are being dunked underwater all over again,” Ibbott told CTV News.
In Canada, a person can be kept in custody for up to 24 hours without a warrant before charges must be approved.
Ibbott says the thought that the person that was arrested has likely been released bothers her.
“I think that this was a warning of things to come. And I think that the person that was arrested on Friday, who I saw it to be Iian Hunt, knows now that he's not getting away with this,” said Ibbott.
The news that no charges have been laid comes on what would have been Trina’s 50th birthday.
Her loved ones are now being forced to mark the occasion without her.
“There's just such a dark cloud over today. There would have been even a Friday didn't happen, but it's hard to find any joy in today,” said Ibbott.
A tribute is growing outside her former home on Hawthorn Drive in Port Moody.
Signs reading “#JusticeforTrina” and about a dozen bouquets of flowers were placed on the lawn early Monday morning.
Many people dropping by said they didn’t know Trina, but felt compelled to show her family support.
Messages marking the milestone are also popping up on social media like, “Your light will always shine,” and “Happy heavenly birthday.”
Another family spokesperson posted a tribute marking Trina’s birthday on Facebook.
“Today is a day Trina was so excited for,” he wrote.
He said Trina had dreams of ringing in her 50th birthday by celebrating with an intimate party and a family cruise.
“Trina had a knack and passion for making people feel loved and feel special,” wrote the spokesperson.
He said her main goal was always making sure other people were comfortable and that’s what he believes she would’ve done even on her special day.
But instead of celebrating he says her family is now mulling over and analyzing every detail of the last year.
He says they are hoping and praying answers will come so they can finally “let go.”
“Every second of every day there is a cloud of dark thoughts hovering over us,” he wrote.
He described there being brief moments of escape, but said her loved ones are inevitably snapped backed into the horrible reality.
“Our anger lies dormant like a volcano waiting to erupt, but we keep it in check, trying to deny it and tell ourselves repeatedly, answers will come, answers will come. We are in survival mode,” he wrote.
He’s asking the community to honour her birthday with a “toast for Trina.”
“Join us in celebrating this wonderful woman, her amazing laugh, her enormous kind heart, and her ever glowing sparkle,” he wrote.
Trina was reported missing in January 2021, prompting a desperate search effort that ended when her remains were discovered months later in Hope.
Her case captivated people across the province and the country, with so many unanswered questions still remaining.
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kevin Charach
