Live updates: The latest on wildfires ravaging British Columbia

Wildfires raging throughout British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes.

Here are the latest developments on the B.C. wildfires (all times are PT):

9:00 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says smoke conditions and visibility have significantly improved over the last day for wildfires in the Okanagan Valley, allowing air operation to resume.

It says such operations were hampered in recent days due to poor visibility.

The service says there are now 17 helicopters assigned to bucketing and fire management for the McDougall Creek, Walroy Lake and Clarke Creek wildfires.

6:42 a.m.

The British Columbia RCMP say the significance of understanding and preventing unauthorized people from entering evacuation zones is essential.

The warning comes after the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said it has been made aware of emails and social media posts saying people do not need a permit to go into evacuation order areas, but clarifies that this information is “completely false” and a permit is required.

The Mounties say evacuation zones are put in place to safeguard people from fires, but also from other potential hazards including gas leaks, electrical hazards and sudden falling trees.

They say unauthorized people in these zones can impede response efforts, and may face legal consequences including fines or, in serious cases, imprisonment.

6:30 a.m.

King Charles III has issued a statement saying he and his wife, Camilla, are “deeply concerned” about the states of emergency happening in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.

He says in a statement posted to social media that he recognizes it has been a difficult summer for Canadians, noting severe flooding, devastating wildfires and deteriorating air quality across the country.

Charles says he and Camilla are sending condolences for anyone who has lost loved ones and are praying for anyone who has been displaced or have lost their homes, businesses or property.

5:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is “relieved” to hear the fires in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories are being tempered and controlled.

Speaking from Charlottetown, Trudeau says Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan updated officials at Monday's incident response meeting from B.C.

He says the government “will continue to be there” for those impacted, noting Canadian Armed Forces are being deployed and that Service Canada is helping people who have been displaced by the fires.

Trudeau also thanked firefighters for their hard work, and issued his appreciation for those who “stepped up” and opened their communities and homes to evacuees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.