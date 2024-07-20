VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Lions Gate Bridge, Stanley Park Causeway closed after 'serious collision'

    A DriveBC traffic camera shows cars backed up on the Stanley Park Causeway around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20. A DriveBC traffic camera shows cars backed up on the Stanley Park Causeway around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.
    A major thoroughfare in Vancouver has been shut down in both directions Saturday afternoon due to a “serious collision,” authorities say.

    Both the Stanley Park Causeway and Lions Gate Bridge were closed to traffic around 12:45 p.m.

    “Expect major delays in the area,” DriveBC wrote on social media. “Use an alternate route.”

    The crash happened between Lake Trail and Stanley Park Drive, according to officials. Traffic cameras show a long backup of cars headed toward Stanley Park.

    The Vancouver Police Department described the incident as a “serious collision.”

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

     

