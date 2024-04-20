Lions Gate Bridge back open after Saturday shutdown

A major route between the North Shore and downtown Vancouver is back open after it was shut down for just over two and a half hours on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Just before 10:45 a.m., DriveBC wrote on social media that the Lions Gate Bridge had closed in both directions “until further notice” due to a “police incident.”

The West Vancouver Police Department also sent an alert just before 11:30 a.m.

Just after 1:20 p.m., DriveBC announced the busy bridge is fully reopened, but warned of delays in the area due to congestion.