Vancouver

    • Lions Gate Bridge back open after Saturday shutdown

    The Lions Gate Bridge is seen from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 in June 2019. (Pete Cline) The Lions Gate Bridge is seen from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 in June 2019. (Pete Cline)
    A major route between the North Shore and downtown Vancouver is back open after it was shut down for just over two and a half hours on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

    Just before 10:45 a.m., DriveBC wrote on social media that the Lions Gate Bridge had closed in both directions “until further notice” due to a “police incident.”

    The West Vancouver Police Department also sent an alert just before 11:30 a.m.

    Just after 1:20 p.m., DriveBC announced the busy bridge is fully reopened, but warned of delays in the area due to congestion.

