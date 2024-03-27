'Like the Grand Canyon to us': Othello Tunnels to partially re-open this summer

A major tourist attraction in Hope, B.C., that’s been shut down for more than two years because of flood damage will partially re-open this July.

The popular Othello Tunnels in Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park were heavily damaged during the atmospheric rivers that pounded Hope in November of 2021, bringing 120 mm of rain in a single weekend.

“There was a pile of water going through like we’ve never seen before,” recalled Hope Mayor Victor Smith.

All that water did significant damage to the park, known for its historic tunnels, which had been attracting as many as 800 visitors a day during summer months.

“We’ve had various movies (filmed) there, of course, (including) Rambo,” explained Smith of the park’s popularity.

“On a small scale like Hope, it’s like the Grand Canyon to us…. It’s a place you want to see and people keep coming back and they bring their friends,” he explained.

The Ministry of Environment has committed $4.5 million to repair the park, which saw more than 30 sites damaged, including the five tunnels that were built in 1914 and are considered an engineering feat of their time. They were part of the Kettle Valley Railway.

The ministry said bridge foundations were also impacted during the flooding along with the stability of the canyon slopes above the tunnels, increasing the risk of falling rocks.

"Coquihalla Canyon Park and Othello Tunnels are extremely popular, and their spectacular beauty and unique features provide good reason," said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy.

"We know people have been waiting a long time for the park to safely open…we are designing and rebuilding more resilient infrastructure so it can better withstand the impacts of climate change."

Hope’s mayor said his community is ecstatic about the planned re-opening of the first two tunnels in July.

“It’s very important. It’s the fifth largest visited attraction in B.C.,” Smith said.

The remaining three tunnels are expected to re-open next year.