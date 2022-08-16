'Large snake' found under bush outside B.C. home believed to be someone's pet

A massive snake that was found under a bush outside a B.C. home has been taken to a local rescue centre.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in a social media post Monday that it received a tip about a "large snake" that was in a residential yard.

When conservation officers got to the home, they captured the snake and took it to a rescue centre in Surrey.

It was identified as a boa constrictor and is likely a pet, the BCCOS said. B.C.'s Environment Ministry confirmed the snake was captured a few weeks. ago.

Last year, a boa constrictor named Cody that appeared to go missing from a Vancouver woman's home led to panic after a social media post circulated online.

Even the Vancouver Police Department shared information about the missing snake, saying it was believed to be docile. It was found later that same day in a small opening in the owner's apartment.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to BCCOS for more information about the recent snake discovery.