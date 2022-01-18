Langley lotto winner 'had to do a double take,' now making plans for prize money

A Langley, B.C., man is making plans for the future after winning hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Martin Munday won the Extra prize in a December Lotto Max draw, instantly making him $500,000 richer.

"I had to do a double take," he told the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

He said his first thought was to tell his wife, who also had a hard time believing the news.

"She went to work that day," he said in a statement from BCLC Monday. "I don't think I would have been able to."

As for what Munday plans to do with the money, BCLC said his first splurge will be "to spiff-up his vehicle."

Munday said he plans to invest most of the cash, but wants to host a big family dinner to celebrate, when his family feels safe to get together.

The B.C. resident wasn't the only person who won a large sum of cash in the Dec. 17 draw. One ticketholder in Ontario matched all seven numbers to claim the top prize of $70 million, and thousands more won prizes in dollar amounts ranging from a $5 free play up to $250,600.

Munday was the only winner of the top Extra prize, but 73 people across Canada claimed prizes of $1,000, and thousands more won between $1 and $10.

But many more won nothing.

The approximate odds of winning any prize are one in seven, while the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 33,294,800.

Munday beat the odds of winning the top extra prize, which are about one in 3.8 million according to PlayNow.com.