Langley condo owners frustrated as repairs remain unfinished years after 2020 fire

It’s been a frustrating two and a half years for dozens of condo owners in Langley who remain in limbo after a massive fire destroyed their 49-unit building.

In July of 2020, flames tore through the upper floors of the complex at 56 Avenue and 198 Street, and the building is still uninhabitable.

Owners were told the complex would be fixed within months, but the timeline kept getting pushed back. Now, they’re stuck anxiously waiting for the repair work to be done.

“Up to now, it caused me so much trauma, because this thing is not supposed to be this long,” said Emie Amado, who lived on the building's top floor with her husband Roberto Amado.

“I’m still going through therapy right now,” she continued, adding that they now rent a home in Chilliwack while waiting for the repairs.

“Everybody has to have a place to live, you know?” Roberto said.

Other condo owners say they’re struggling financially as they’re being forced to pay hundreds a month for strata fees.

“I’ve got half a million dollars sitting that I can’t do anything with,” said Patricia Schwab.

“It was 12 months, then we were told 20 months. It’s been two and a half years. And at the end of the day, it’s going to be three and a half years. Subject to change, of course,” she continued.

She and other condo owners question why it’s taken so long to repair, pointing out that it has taken less time for other complexes to be built.

“If (repair contractor) Canstar can’t complete this job, then we need somebody who can,” Schwab said.

“It’s never-ending," added Crystal Tisseur, who also owns a unit in the building.

"It’s feeling pretty hopeless. Like, there’s not a lot of accountability with the project."

She said communication from the restoration company has been minimal and vague.

“The most recent message that we’ve received is that they aren’t going to be able to make their March deadline that was already a delay. And they are now hoping to have the building complete by October to December of this year,” she said.

In a statement to CTV News, Ji Yoon, the president and CEO of Canstar Restorations, apologizes and blames the delays on the large size of the complex, COVID-19 restrictions and supply chain issues.

“We understand that the work can be disruptive, and we are doing everything we can to minimize the impact on the tenants while still completing the work as quickly and efficiently as possible,” the statement reads.

Owners disagree, saying those are all just excuses.

Desperate for answers, they're now seeking legal advice in an effort to speed up the process.