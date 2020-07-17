VANCOUVER -- A massive fire tore through the upper floors of a condo building in Langley Friday afternoon, sending a plume of smoke into the air that was visible from around the region.

The fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. in the building on 56 Avenue in Langley City, prompting fire crews to close the road between 196 and 200 streets while they battled the blaze.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the windows of the top floor of the mid-rise building. A white pickup truck in front of the building was also on fire.

Fire officials at the scene said no one was injured in the blaze. Numerous police vehicles also responded to the scene. As of 9 p.m., officials had not said whether the fire was considered suspicious.

TransLink detoured its 342 Langley Centre bus onto the Langley Bypass as a result of the fire.