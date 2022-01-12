Lanes of Hwy. 1 closed, hydroplaning may be a factor in crash 'at highway speeds'

Some lanes of Highway 1 have been closed as the RCMP investigates a serious crash in Coquitlam.

The B.C. Highway Patrol said two vehicles collided Wednesday morning, shortly after 7 a.m., at the west end of the Port Mann Bridge.

A man and a woman who'd been in a red Mazda 3 were both taken to hospital with critical injuries. It appears they collided with the back of a tandem dump truck "at highway speeds," the RCMP's BCHP said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but police think hydroplaning may have played a role. Hydroplaning is a term that refers to tires riding on top of standing water, instead of the surface of the road, meaning there is no traction, and drivers are unable to steer.

The eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway have been closed as officers investigate. Commuters are asked to use the detour through the United Boulevard and Lougheed Highway exits until the lanes are reopened.

No estimated time of reopening has been provided.

Anyone with more information on the crash, including dash-cam video, is asked to contact the BCHP at 604-526-9744.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.